PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a jam-packed schedule in the run-up to Diwali with back-to-back visits to Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, and will perform a "puja" at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Sunday, officials said.

Modi will visit Gujarat on October 19-20. He will dedicate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth around Rs 15,670 crore in the state, the officials said.

The prime minister will participate in five different events in Gujarat on Wednesday. He will inaugurate the DefExpo22 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, launch the Mission Schools of Excellence at Adalaj, lay the foundation stones of various development projects in Junagadh, inaugurate the India Urban Housing Conclave-2022 and dedicate and lay the foundation stones of multiple key projects in Rajkot. He will also inaugurate an exhibition of innovative construction practices.

On October 20, Modi will launch the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment), which will be followed by his participation in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference in Kevadia.

The prime minister will then lay the foundation stones of various development initiatives at Vyara.

In the early hours of October 21, Modi will head towards the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand, where he will lay the foundation stones of connectivity projects worth more than Rs 3,400 crore. He will have a "darshan" of the deity and perform a "puja" at both temples and review the progress of various development projects there, the officials said.

The prime minister will return from Uttarakhand on Saturday and later in the day, participate in the "Griha Pravesham" function of the "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin)" beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh via video-conferencing.

He will also take part in an important programme, which will impact youngsters across the country.

On October 23, the prime minister will reach Ayodhya and perform a "puja" of "Bhagwan Shri Ramlala Virajman", followed by an inspection of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site, the officials said. Modi will also attend the "Rajya-Abhishek" of Lord Ram.

The prime minister will also witness the "aarti" at the new ghat on the banks of the Saryu river and participate in the "Deepotsav" celebrations.

The prime minister's visits would cover many sectors, from defence to diplomacy, education to environment, spiritual heritage to sports, temple rejuvenation to tourism, lighthouse to LiFE, infrastructure to industries, among others, the officials said.

