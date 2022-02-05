PM Modi To Visit Hyderabad Today To Unveil 'Statue Of Equality' At 5 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will head to Hyderabad for a day-long visit on Saturday for inaugurating the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya. Informing about the same, the Prime Minister through his latest tweet said that he will inaugurate the statue at around 5 PM. Meanwhile, he will also participate in the 50th-anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will visit the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics campus at 2:45 PM and will later unveil the 'Statue of Equality' around 5 PM in Hyderabad. Tweeting about the same, he said, "I look forward to being in Hyderabad today to take part in two programmes. At around 2:45 PM, I will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, an important institution that works on aspects relating to agriculture and innovation."

Further calling the statue a "fitting tribute" to Sri Ramanujacharya, PM Modi said that his sacred thoughts and teachings inspire people.

At 5 PM, I will join the programme to inaugurate the ‘Statue of Equality.’ This is a fitting tribute to Sri Ramanujacharya, whose sacred thoughts and teachings inspire us. https://t.co/i6CyfsvYnw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 5, 2022

PM Modi's day-long visit to Hyderabad

The inauguration of the 'Statue of Equality' which is a part of a 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samarohan, is the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya. While the statue was conceptualized by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram, it is made up of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals including gold, silver, copper, bronze, and zinc and is one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting positions in the world.

Also, it has been mounted on a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi' and has a floor devoted to the works of Sri Ramanujacharya including a Vedic digital library, ancient Indian texts, a research centre, a theatre, and an educational gallery.

Apart from the statue, PM Modi during his visit will also join the celebrations of ICRISAT and inaugurate its Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. The two facilities dedicated to the small farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa will help them to improve crop varieties and hybrids and further fight climate changes in the drylands.

Apart from that, PM Modi will also unveil a specially designed logo of the ICRISAT and further will launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@MB_Telangana