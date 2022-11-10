PM Modi To Visit Indonesia On Nov 14; To Be Symbolically Handed Over G20 Summit Presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the G20 Summit, where Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the summit presidency to him at the closing ceremony. A formal announcement of India assuming the presidency of the G20 Summit will also be made at the forum. The summit is scheduled to take place in Indonesia from November 15-16.

Notably, PM Modi on November 9 unveiled the logo, theme and website of India's G20 presidency via video-conferencing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Bali, Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of the President of Indonesia Joko Widodo: Ministry of External Affairs pic.twitter.com/uzKTQx7t1h — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2022

G20 Summit in India: A historic opportunity

Addressing the gathering Modi said hosting the G20 gathering, which is a premier platform for economic cooperation representing over 85 per cent of the global GDP, is a historic opportunity for the country. The countries under the G-20 fold also comprise over 75 per cent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

"I congratulate countrymen on the historic occasion of India's G20 Presidency. 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is the signature of India's compassion for the world. Lotus portrays India's cultural heritage and faith in bringing the world together," he said while unveiling the logo.

Indonesian President to hand over summit presidency to India

​At the closing session of the G20 Summit in Indonesia, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 presidency to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. India will formally assume the G20 Presidency on December 1, 2022.

​On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.

During the Bali Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the summit theme of 'Recover Together, Recover Stronger'. Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda - food and energy security; health; and digital transformation.

IMAGE: PTI