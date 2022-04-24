PM Modi Visits J&K: Here's His Itinerary For Maiden Visit Post Article 370 Abrogation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Jammu and Kashmir to mark Panchyati Raj Diwas with local self-government members in the Union Territory's Samba district. The first visit to the Valley since the abrogation of Article 370 over two years ago, PM Modi is set to hold a public event and inaugurate projects worth nearly Rs 20,000 crores. The leader is slated to lay the foundation of the Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel in a bid to provide all-weather connectivity between both regions of the UT- Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi to inaugurate Banihal-Qazigund road tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir

With the objective to participate in the celebration of the National Panchayati Raj Day and address 'Gram Sabhas' countrywide, the PMO's press release stated his visit to Palli Panchayat in Samba. Amounting to the enhancement of infrastructure and tourist spots in Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi is set to launch an initiative - 'Amrit Sarovar' with an aim to develop around 75 water bodies.

The projects being inaugurated or whose foundation stones will be laid during this visit will go a long way in facilitating basic amenities, ensuring ease of mobility and development of infrastructure in the region, the PMO press release stated.

Designed to serve during an emergency evacuation, PM Modi will inaugurate the Banihal-Qazigund tube tunnel, built at a cost of Rs 3,100 crore. It is an 8.45 km-long tunnel and is said to reduce the distance between both regions by 16 km. The twin-tube tunnel is said to reduce journey duration by one and a half hours.

PM Modi in Jammu and Kashmir

The Prime Minister's visit to Jammu and Kashmir has been focused on bringing about a variety of reforms to substantially improve governance with a focus on easing the lives of the people in the Valley. This stands relevant, especially after an unprecedented amendment and following 'constitutional reforms' in August 2019; the abrogation of Article 370 and declaring the erstwhile state into a UT. The special status of the Jammu and Kashmir was scrapped.

PM Modi's itinerary for Jammu and Kashmir