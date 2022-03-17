PM Modi To Visit J&K To Mark Panchayati Raj Day, First Visit Since Scrapping Of Art 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on April 24 on ‘Panchayati Raj Day’ to participate in the groundbreaking ceremony of multi-crore industrial projects, sources said on Thursday. It is to mention that it will be PM Modi's 1st visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370.

During his visit, the PM will interact with members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), launch industrial investments, and inaugurate or lay the foundation stones of various development projects.

Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated annually on April 24 across the country to commemorate the day on which the 73rd Constitutional Amendment was passed in 1992. During the past few years, PM Modi has been visiting different States to interact with Panchayat members on the occasion. This year, J&K has been chosen for the Prime Minister’s visit, sources said.

PM Modi is expected to address members of the Panchayati Raj Institutions including the District Development Councils (DDCs), Block Development Councils (BDCs), and Panchayats (Sarpanchs and Panchs).

This will be Prime Minister's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir other than its borders, since the abrogation of Article 370, Article 35A, and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- J&K and Ladakh.

Earlier, PM Modi had visited the Line of Control to celebrate Diwali with Army soldiers on October 27, 2019, in Rajouri and November 3, 2021, at the Nowshera sector in the Jammu division. His last visit to J&K as a State was on February 3, 2019, when he had traveled to all three regions including Jammu, Srinagar, and Ladakh, and launched projects worth thousands of crores.

In the annual budget of the UT for the financial year of 2022-23, the Centre has kept a hefty funding provision for both urban and rural local bodies. The budget was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on March 14.

Last month, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Jammu and Kashmir’s industrial investments soon. The Government of India had launched Industrial Development Scheme worth Rs 28,400 crore in the UT on January 6, 2021. It was expected to generate 4.5 lakh to 5 lakh jobs for the youth in the private sector.