PM Modi To Visit Johannesburg from August 22-25 For BRICS Summit, Next Stop Greece

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Johannesburg from August 22 to 24 to attend the annual summit of BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) at the invitation of South African President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

This BRICS summit is the first to be held in person since 2019 and comes as the bloc seeks new relevance amidst Russia's war with Ukraine, South Africa's crashing economy, and sharpening competition between Asian giants China and India.

The Prime Minister will participate in a special event called "BRICS – Africa Outreach and BRICS Plus Dialogue" organized after the BRICS Summit. The event will also include other countries invited by South Africa. PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with some of the leaders present in Johannesburg.

The Summit will provide an opportunity to review the progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping and identify future areas of activity. The member nations will also discuss the expansion of the grouping.

Around 20 countries have formally applied to join the grouping, including Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Iran, and Venezuela.

After South Africa, PM Modi to visit Greece

Following his visit to South Africa, PM Modi will depart for an official visit to Greece on August 25 at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Notably, this will be the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Greece in four decades.

"India and Greece enjoy civilisational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties," the Minister of External Affairs said.

Prime Minister will hold talks with his Greek counterpart Mitsotakis to discuss ways to further deepen the relationship. He will also interact with business leaders from both countries, as well as with the Indian community in Greece.