PM Modi To Celebrate Diwali With Forces Again; Will Visit Uttarakhand's Kedarnath On Nov 5

Preparations at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand are underway as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the holy site on November 5, Friday. Prior to that, PM Modi will be spending the Diwali day (November 4) with the armed forces in J&K's Rajouri. In 2020 as well, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with jawans, in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

PM Modi's visit to Kedarnath comes days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to Uttarakhand. The PM will offer prayers at the temple. He will unveil the samadhi of Sri Adi Shankaracharya and his statue.

As per the ground report of Republic TV, the temple is heavily decked up ahead of the Prime Minister's visit and preparations are underway for welcoming him. Apart from that, thousands of devotees were seen visiting the holy site. Apart from this, security arrangements have also been tightened up ahead of the PM's visit.

Meanwhile, visuals show a colourful sight from Kedarnath which will shut its door from November 6 after which no one will be allowed to enter the temple. His visit holds major prominence as Uttarakhand will soon witness Assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate infrastructure projects in Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be on a one-day visit to Uttarakhand has a line of activities for the day. He will begin the day by unveiling the statue of Sri Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Kedarnath. The samadhi of Shankaracharya was damaged in 2013.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for multiple projects in the hill state. Apart from that, his visit will also mark the completion of the reconstruction works in Kedarpuri and the beginning of the second phase.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with cabinet ministers Harak Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, and others took stock of the preparation at the temple. Reportedly, he also tried pacifying the protesting priests at Kedarnath, who have been demanding the dissolution of the Char Dham Devasthanam Board and earlier stopped former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat from entering Kedarnath.

However refuting such claims, CM Dhami said that the priests are eagerly waiting to welcome the Prime Minister at the temple.

(With agency inputs, Image: PTI)