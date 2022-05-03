PM Modi To Visit Lumbini In Nepal On Buddha Jayanti To Meet PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha in the Bhairahawa district of Nepal on Buddha Jayanti, according to ANI.

The visit of the Prime Minister is scheduled for May 16, and his visit would come a month after his Nepali counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba visited India.

Sources said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be coming to Lumbini, Nepal on May 16 on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti. Preparations are in full swing.” Prime Minister of Nepal Sher Bahadur Deuba is expected to be present at Lumbini during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Nepal.

“Only visit to Lumbini is on the agenda. There won’t be any bilateral talks or other engagements in Nepal. The visit will be for less than a day,” the source said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in a lamp-lighting ceremony at the Maya Devi Temple which also is the birthplace of Gautam Buddha in Nepal,” as per an official who is aware of the visit, told ANI.

PM Modi to mark 1st visit to Nepal after his re-election in 2019

PMModi will fly to Kushinagar International Airport from Delhi and then take a chopper to Lumbini in Nepal on May 16. This marks the Prime Minister’s first visit to Nepal after his re-election in 2019. However, he visited Nepal four times in his previous tenure. PM Modi visited two religious and cultural sites namely Janakpur and Muktinath in his last visit to Nepal in May 2018.

The Maya Devi temple has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Archaeological excavations indicated that the structural ruins date from several stages of the temple's construction and renovation over time. Emperor Asoka used the charred bricks to construct a platform to protect the Marker Stone and the Nativity Tree under which Prince Siddhartha was born.

Maya Devi Temple

General Khadga Shamsher and Dr. Anton Fuhrer rediscovered the Maya Devi Temple in 1896. In 1939, Keshar Shumsher excavated and rebuilt the mound of the early Maya Devi Temple. Lumbini Development Trust rebuilt the current Maya Devi Temple in 2003. Maya Devi Temple's structural ruins date from the 6th century BC to the 15th century AD. It is made up of 15 box chambers grouped in five rows east-west and three rows north-south, as well as a circumambulatory path encircled by an exterior wall.

A timber shrine dating from the 6th century BC was discovered during an archaeological excavation conducted by the Department of Archaeology, Lumbini Development Trust, and Durham University (UK) between 2010 and 2013 AD. During the excavation, a pre-Mauryan brick structure was discovered beneath the currently viewable layers of ruins, each brick measuring 49x36x7 cm in size and weighing 20kg.

Image: ANI, PIB