PM Modi to visit MP on June 27; slated to flag off Vande Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on June 27 for several programmes, including for the flagging off two Vande Bharat trains, and attending the event to mark the culmination of the Virangana Rani Durgavati Balidan Diwas and Rani Durgavati Gourav Yatra.

"The PM will flag off the Bhopal-Indore and Bhopal Jabalpur Vande Bharat trains from Bhopal on June 27," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

The PM will also address BJP workers from 10 lakh booths nationwide digitally from here, the party's MP unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma said. Assembly polls will be held at the end of the year in MP.

"On June 22, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Virangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra from Balaghat. It will culminate in Shahdol on June 27," Chouhan said.

Virangana Rani Durgavati is a symbol of valour and self-respect who sacrificed her life fighting against Mughal ruler Akbar's forces, he said.

"On June 22, the yatra will start from four other regions, namely Chhindwara to Shahdol, Singrampur to Shahdol, Kalinjar Fort (birthplace of Durgavati in Uttar Pradesh) to Shahdol and Dhouni to Shahdol," the CM said.

The PM will also take part in a programme in Shahdol for the eradication of sickle cell anaemia, which which will also see symbolic distribution of Ayushman Bharat cards.

"The 'mera booth, sabse mazboot' program to be organised in Bhopal on June 27 is going to give a new resolve and a new power to our positive politics," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The day will witness a dialogue with lakhs of energetic BJP workers committed to the world's largest democracy," he said.