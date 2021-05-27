PM Modi To Visit Odisha & West Bengal On Friday To Review Impact Of Cyclone Yaas

Two days after Cyclone Yaas made landfall in Odisha, leaving behind a trail of destruction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Odisha and West Bengal on Friday to review the impact of the natural calamity. Originating in the Bay of Bengal, Cyclone Yaas first hit Odisha as it made landfall near the Balasore port but impacted adjoining states including West Bengal and Jharkhand as well. The Prime Minister will land in Bhubaneswar first, where he will hold a review meeting with state officials.

After the meeting in Odisha's capital, PM Modi will take an aerial survey of affected areas including Balasore, Bhadrak and Purba Medinipur. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to hold a review meeting in West Bengal. Nearly two weeks back, the Prime Minister had visited Gujarat to take stock of the situation after Cyclone Tauktae wreaked havoc along the western coast. In Gujarat, the Prime Minister had also announced monetary compensation amongst other relief & aid.

CM Naveen Patnaik undertakes aerial survey

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday undertook an aerial survey of the affected areas to assess the damages caused by the calamity. Though at least three persons have reportedly been killed due to the cyclone, the state administration is yet to confirm the causes of their deaths. Patnaik has announced a seven-day relief for 128 villages in Balasore and Bhadrak districts that were marooned by the tidal surge and heavy downpour on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tidal waves towering to around 12 feet reportedly swept into villages between Talasari and Udaypur as well as from Chandipur to Balaramgadi, besides Bhogarai, Baliapal, Bahanaga, Nilagiri, Balasore Sadar, Basta and Jaleswar in Balasore district.

One crore people affected in WB: Mamata Banerjee

CM Mamata Banerjee held a review meeting on Wednesday after the cyclone completed its landfall process with District Magistrates and Disaster Management Committee at Nabanna to take stock of the situation and assess damages. The Chief Minister also stated that she would visit the areas affected by the cyclone and high tides including the areas of Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, on May 26 i.e. Friday.

"We have sent relief worth Rs 1 crore to areas affected by the cyclone and high tide. Will visit areas affected by the cyclone and high tide in Purba Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas on Friday," Mamata Banerjee had said. At least one crore people have been affected by rough weather conditions and high tide arising out of Cyclone 'Yaas' in West Bengal, the CM said while adding that more than 15 lakh people have been evacuated. One person died 'accidentally' when he had gone out fishing, she said.