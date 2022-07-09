PM To Visit Patna, J'khand On July 12; To Attend Centenary Celebrations Of Bihar Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to pay a visit to Bihar and Jharkhand on July 12, Tuesday, informed the Prime Minister's Office on Saturday. While he will be in Patna to take part in a function that would be held as part of the centenary celebrations of the state assembly, PM Modi will also travel to Deoghar in Jharkhand to partake in several events.

Coming to PM Modi's one-day itinerary, he is expected to arrive in Deoghar first where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various developmental projects worth more than Rs 16,000 crores. Following that, he will pay a visit to the Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas where he will perform Darshan and Pooja.

Later, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Deoghar Airport which has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crores, the PMO added. Notably, the Deoghar Airport has been constructed as a pivotal step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is a prominent religious destination for devotees from across the country.

PM Modi to address the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly

Later in the day, as the Prime Minister will travel to Bihar's capital city Patna, he will take part in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly and will further address the function. In addition to that, PM Modi will also inaugurate the Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

Earlier last week, in a statement issued by the Vidhan Sabha, Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, while expressing delight over the PM's scheduled tour on July 12, said that it will be the first occasion for any prime minister to visit the Bihar assembly.

Sinha also chaired a review meeting on Tuesday evening with top officials, including Chief Secretary Amir Subhani and DGP S K Singhal where he called for "active participation of all concerned" to make the historic programme a success.

As per the statement, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a museum and a guest house on the premises and inaugurate a centenary memorial park besides planting a sapling of the Kalpataru tree.

Image: PTI