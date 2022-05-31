PM Modi To Visit Shimla Today, Will Interact With Beneficiaries Of Various Govt Schemes

As India celebrates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to interact with beneficiaries of sixteen welfare schemes and programmes at an event that will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Shimla. PM Modi will also release the 11th installment of the Kisan Samman Nidhi. The event, titled 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan', is one of the largest ever single-event nationwide interactions wherein the PM will interact with beneficiaries about the impact that the wide-ranging welfare schemes and programmes covering housing, availability of potable water, food, health and nutrition, livelihood and financial inclusion, among others, have had on their lives.

These programmes span nine Ministries and Departments of the Government of India. The number of beneficiaries of many of the schemes runs in crores and in several cases tens of crores. All these schemes address the poorest segments of the population. The schemes with whose beneficiaries the Indian Premier will interact are as follows:

PM Awaas Yojana (both Grameen & Urban)

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

POSHAN Abhiyan

Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana

Swachh Bharat Mission (both Grameen & Urban)

Jal Jeevan Mission & AMRUT

Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Scheme

One Nation One Ration Card

Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana

Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana

Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana

"The principal objective of the interaction is not only to understand how these schemes have brought about ease of living for the citizens but also to explore the possibility of convergence and saturation. This will also give an opportunity to assess the citizens’ aspirations for India as it completes 100 years of independence in the year 2047," the Ministry said in a press release.

Jammu & Kashmir has made all the necessary arrangements for the programme that is to be held at SKICC, Srinagar from 10 AM onwards. The event will be presided over by the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and also attended by the Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta; Commissioner and Secretary, Rural Development, Mandeep Kaur, PRIs and beneficiaries. The State level event will be linked with the National event at 11:00 AM when PM Modi will be live from Shimla interacting with the beneficiaries of the country.

The national Sammelan will be telecast live through Doordarshan on its national and regional channels. Provisions have also been made to webcast the national programme through 'MyGov' for which people need to register themselves. It can also be viewed through other social media channels such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and others.

The Ministry concluded, "It is expected that this interaction will not only highlight people-centric approach of these schemes leading to ease of living of citizens but will also enlighten the Government on the aspirations of the people and ensure that no one is left behind in the nation’s march to progress."