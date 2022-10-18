PM Modi To Visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi On October 23 To Take Part In Deepotsav Celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to participate in the Deepotsav celebration on Sunday, October 23.

PM Modi will celebrate the Diwali festival along with the number of devotees in Ayodhya by taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi-- a series of ghats situated on the banks of river Saryu. It is pertinent to mention that a day before Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government sponsors the Deepotsav -- a festival of lights -- in which volunteers from colleges line a stretch of the riverbank in Ayodhya with 'diyas'.

The complete schedule of PM Modi in Ayodhya:

October 23:

04.55 PM: PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Shri Ram Lala Virajman at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi

05.05 PM: He will carry out the inspection and darshan of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site

05.40 PM: PM Modi will take part in the coronation ceremony (Rajyabhishek) of Lord Ram at Shri Ram Katha Park

06.25 PM: He will participate in an aarti at Sarayu new ghat

06.40 PM: The Prime Minister will attend Deepotsav at Ram Ki Paidi

07.25 PM: PM Modi will take a glimpse of a green digital firework at Sarayu new ghat

Deepotsav 2022

The Deepotsav tradition at Ayodhya began with Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government. Beginning with 51,000 diyas in 2017, the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019, over 6 lakh in 2020 and more than 9 lakh last year, setting a new Guinness World Record, according to PTI. For this year's edition, the target of about 15 lakh diyas has been set, according to the UP tourism department.

"Deepotsav 2022, the great festival of religiosity and harmony being held in Ayodhya, will again set a historic world record," the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh tweeted.