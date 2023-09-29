PM Modi To Visit Telangana On October 1, To Inaugurate Developmental Projects Worth Over Rs 13,500 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana on Sunday during which he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, his office said.

At around 2:15 PM on Sunday, the prime minister will reach Mahabubnagar district, where he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore, in important sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.

During the programme, the prime minister will also flag off a train service through video conferencing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

In a step that will provide impetus to the prime minister's vision of the development of modern road infrastructure across the country, a foundation stone and dedication to the nation of multiple road projects will be done during the programme, it said.

Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of the Nagpur-Vijayawada Economic Corridor, including the 108 km long four-lane access controlled greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G and 90 km-long four lane access controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijayawada section of NH-163G.

These road projects will be developed at a total cost of about Rs 6,400 crore, the statement said.

The projects will reduce travel distance between Warangal and Khammam by about 14 km; and between Khammam and Vijayawada by about 27 km, it said.

Prime Minister Modi will also dedicate to nation a road project -- four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB.

Built at a cost of about Rs. 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh, the statement said.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate 37 km of Jaklair–Krishna New Railway Line. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway map.

Prime Minister Modi will also flag off the Hyderabad (Kacheguda) – Raichur – Hyderabad (Kacheguda) train service from Krishna station via video conferencing.

The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet districts in Telangana with Raichur district in Karnataka.

The service will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in backward districts of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet, benefiting students, daily commuters, labourers, and local handloom industry in the region.

In line with the prime minister's vision of improving logistics efficiency in the country, foundation stone and dedication to the nation of important oil and gas pipeline projects will be done during the programme.

Modi will dedicate to the nation 'Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project' which is built at a cost of about Rs 2,170 crore.

The LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’. The 425-kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore. The pipeline will provide safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi will also inaugurate five new buildings of Hyderabad University -- School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts & Communication (Annexe).

The upgradation of infrastructure of Hyderabad University is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty, the statement said.