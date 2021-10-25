PM Modi To Visit UP Today, Inaugurate 9 Medical Colleges & Launch PMASBY In Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 25, will visit Uttar Pradesh to inaugurate nine medical colleges in Siddharthnagar and launch 30 development projects including Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana in Varanasi. PM Modi will be accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to the state.

PM Modi to visit UP

Prime Minister will reach Gorakhpur Airport at 9.30 am and then leave for Siddharthnagar with CM Yogi. At around 10.30 am, he will inaugurate nine medical colleges in Siddarthnagar and address the public gathering.

Later, he will leave for Varanasi at 12.25 pm. According to the Prime Minister's Office statement, Prime Minister will arrive in Varanasi at around 1.25 pm and will launch Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana (PMASBY) along with various development projects worth more than Rs 5200 crore.

PM Modi is also expected to address a public rally in Varanasi, near the newly-constructed Ring Road near Kallipur village. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have invited the people to the mega event by making door-to-door visits. Earlier on October 23, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the rally preparations and directed the in-charge officials to ensure foolproof arrangements. While on October 24, Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh reviewed the arrangements through videoconferencing concerning PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi.

Pradhan Mantri Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana

According to the PMO statement, PMASBY is one of the largest pan-India schemes aimed to strengthen healthcare infrastructure especially in terms of critical care facilities and primary care in both urban and rural areas. This project will be in addition to the National Health Mission to fill the gaps in public health infrastructure. PMASBY will offer aid for 17,788 rural health and wellness centres in 10 High Focus States. In addition, all the states will have 11,024 urban health and wellness centres established.

By developing a network of surveillance laboratories at block, district, regional and national levels, in Metropolitan areas, PMASBY further aims to build an IT-enabled disease surveillance system. And to connect all public health labs, Integrated Health Information Portal will be expanded to all States and Union Territories.

(Image: PTI)