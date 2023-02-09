PM Modi To Visit Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra To Inaugurate Developmental Projects On Feb 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra on 10th February to inaugurate Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 and launch development projects respectively. At around 10 in the morning, the Prime Minister will visit Lucknow where he will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023. Later, at around 2:45 in the afternoon, he will flag off two Vande Bharat train at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai.

Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 on Friday, February 10. He will also inaugurate Global Trade Show and launch Invest UP 2.0.

Global Investors Summit 2023 is the flagship investment summit of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Investor UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor-centric and service-oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well-defined, standardised services to investors.

PM Modi to visit Mumbai

The Prime Minister on Friday will flag off two Vande Bharat trains -- Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train and Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. He will also dedicate two road projects to the nation - the Santacruz Chembur Link Road and Kurar underpass project.

Thereafter, at around 4:30 PM, he will inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah in Mumbai. The launch of two trains will be an important step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of building better, more efficient and passenger-friendly transport infrastructure for New India.

It is pertinent to note that Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharar Train will be the 9th Vande Bharat Train in the country. The new world-class train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur and will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres like Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune.

Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the 10th Vande Bharat Train in the country and it will also improve the connectivity of important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra like Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Singanapur.

Later, Prime Minister will dedicate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass. The underpass will ease road traffic congestion in Mumbai and streamline the movement of vehicles.

The newly constructed elevated corridor from Kurla to Vakola and from MTNL Junction, BKC to LBS Flyover at Kurla will enhance much-needed East-West connectivity in the city. These arms connect the Western Express Highway to the Eastern Express highway thereby connecting the eastern and western suburbs efficiently.

The Prime minister will also inaugurate the new campus of Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol in Mumbai. Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community. Under the guidance of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the institute is working to protect the learning traditions & literary culture of the community.