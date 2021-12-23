On December 23rd, the Prime Minister will launch a series of development initiatives in Varanasi. PM to lay the foundation stone of 'Banas Dairy Sankul' in an effort to develop the rural economy and assist farmers in the region. PM Modi to give rural residential rights record 'Gharauni' to over 20 lakh people of Uttar Pradesh.

In Varanasi, the Prime Minister will launch and lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects valued over Rs. 870 crores. Urban development, health, education, road infrastructure, and tourism are among the sectors covered by projects. Projects are aimed towards bolstering Varanasi's ongoing 360-degree development.

The Prime Minister has made it a point to work for the development and economic advancement of Varanasi, his seat. In this vein, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on December 23, 2021, at around 1 p.m., to launch a slew of development programmes. At the UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon, Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 'Banas Dairy Sankul.' The Dairy, which will be built on 30 acres of land and cost over Rs 475 crores, will have the capacity to process 5 lakh litres of milk each day. This will enhance the rural economy and provide new prospects for the region's farmers. In addition, the Prime Minister would digitally transfer a bonus of Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of around 1.7 lakh milk farmers linked with Banas Dairy.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in Ramnagar, Varanasi, which will generate electricity using biogas. It will be a significant step toward the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant becoming self-sufficient in terms of energy. The Prime Minister will also unveil a website and logo dedicated to the Bureau of Indian Standards' (BIS) Milk Conformity Assessment Scheme, which was established with the support of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified design, which includes the BIS and NDDB quality mark logos, would streamline the certification procedure for the dairy industry and reassure the public about the quality of dairy products.

PM Modi would electronically distribute the rural residential rights record 'Gharauni' to over 20 lakh citizens of Uttar Pradesh under the Swamitva scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj. He will also lay the foundation stone for 22 development projects worth over Rs. 870 crores in Varanasi during the programme. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for a number of urban development projects in Varanasi.

Six projects for the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, the beautification of two ponds, one Sewage Treatment Plant at village Ramna, and the provision of modern surveillance cameras at 720 sites are among them. The Union Education Ministry's Inter-University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a Teachers Education Centre at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore, are two projects in the education sector that the Prime Minister will inaugurate. In addition, the PM will inaugurate residential flats and staff quarters at BHU and ITI Karaundi.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate a project worth Rs 130 crore at Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre, which includes a doctors' dorm, a nurses' hostel, and a shelter house. At Bhadrasi, he would open a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital. He will also lay the foundation for the Ayush Mission's Rs 49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in the tehsil Pindra. In the field of transportation, the Prime Minister will lay the cornerstone for two '4 to 6 lane' road widening projects in Prayagraj and Bhadohi.

The Prime Minister will also kick off the first phase of the Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple Tourism Development Project at Seer Govardhan, Varanasi. A Speed Breeding Facility at the International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre Varanasi, a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory in hamlet Payakpur, and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra are among the other projects being launched.