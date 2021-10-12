PM Modi, Top Leaders Pay Tributes To 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia On Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, and other top leaders paid tribute to Vijaya Raje Scindia on the occasion of her birth anniversary. Scindia, a member of the Gwalior royalty was one of the founding members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On the occasion of her birth anniversary, leaders and ministers hailed her contribution to the BJP.

While sharing old pictures on Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Tributes to Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia Ji on her Jayanti. Hers was a life totally dedicated to Jan Seva. She was bold and kind. If the BJP has emerged as a Party the people trust, it is because we had stalwarts like Rajmata Ji who worked among people and strengthened the Party."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath remembered "Rajmata" on her birth anniversary. He wrote on micro-blogging site Koo, "Tribute to the great patriot, lifelong devoted to public welfare and women empowerment, an efficient organiser, (remembered for her) simplicity, purity, commitment and affection. Your unforgettable struggle against Emergency is an inspiration to all the nationalists."

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, wrote on Koo, "Tributes to former MP revered Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia ji on her birth anniversary. Her sacrifice for the empowerment of democratic values ​​and his dedication towards the welfare of the common man will always be remembered and continue to inspire."

Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant noted, "Humble tributes to Late Smt. #RajmataVijayaRajeScindia, on the occasion of her birth anniversary." Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also paid tribute to the BJP stalwart, saying "Humble greetings to Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia ji on her birth anniversary."

More about 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia

Vijaya Raje Scindia, also known as Rajmata of Gwalior, was born in Sagar, Madhya Pradesh, on 12 October 1919. She was inspired by the liberation movement after finishing her education and joined the fight for independence. Rajmata Vijay Raje Scindia was a strong supporter of female education and empowerment. Girls' education in post-independence India took on a new dimension. She fought for the education of girls and women to address the demand for an all-around Indian education that emphasised Indian values, faiths, and culture.

Between 1957 and 1998, Scindia was a member of Parliament. She was involved in a variety of social activities, particularly in the subject of women's empowerment, and she collaborated with a number of organisations dedicated to the cause of women's empowerment via education. She was a published author who published two books. Vijaya Raje Scindia passed away on January 25, 2001. Her daughters Vasundhara Raje and Yashodhara Raje are senior party figures, and her grandson Jyotiraditya Scindia is a Cabinet minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

