In Respect-filled Exchange, PM Modi Touches Feet Of Woman Who Received Award In Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday distributed the Krishi Karman Awards and Commendation Awards and released the third installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, in Karnataka. A video from the event has gone viral on social media in which Prime Minister Modi can be seen touching the feet of a woman who came on the stage to receive the award.

In the video, as the lady walks on the stage to receive the award, she thanks PM Modi and touches his feet. In response, the Prime Minister also touched the feet of the woman.

Here's what happened

In the video, senior state officials can be seen along with PM Modi and Chief Minister Yediyurappa on the stage, while an award for Madhya Pradesh is being given, to Kanchan Verma and Santosh.

The award in question is for wheat - which Madhya Pradesh being the recipient for a third time. As Kanchan Verma receives the plaque from PM Modi, they pose for a photo, after which PM Modi puts his hands together in a respectful greeting towards her.

At this point, she moves to touch his feet and manages to do so before he can stop her. Having bent down, PM Modi then also mirrors her gesture, respectfully touching his feet as well.

PM Modi in Karnataka

Earlier, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on Pakistan's persecution of minorities, in relation to the ongoing discourse over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Every individual of this country has this question in their minds today that people are protesting against those who have come here to save their lives from the persecution they faced in Pakistan but why are people not protesting against Pakistan who has exploited minorities there?" he asked.

The Prime Minister added: "Congress and its friends will never speak against exploitation of Hindus in Pakistan. Those people who have been protesting against the Parliament, I want to tell them that there is a necessity at the international level to uncover Pakistan's exploitive deeds. If you want to protest then protest against the exploitation by Pakistan on minorities for 70 years"

While addressing the rally, PM Modi also said, "India has entered the third decade of the 21st century with a new energy. You might remember how India began the previous decade but this decade has begun with hope, aspirations and a new groundwork. These are aspirations of new India, of the youth's dreams, of the country's daughters, aspirations of Dalits, underprivileged, backward-classes and Adivasis."

