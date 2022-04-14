Last Updated:

PM Modi Tours Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya; Pictures Show Why Museum Is A Must-visit Site

PM Narendra Modi, on Thursday, April 14, inaugurated the ‘Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya’ in Delhi as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Vibhuti Sanchala
PM Narendra Modi reached the Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti and became the first person to buy a ticket for the museum. 

The museum has been built in order to create awareness about India’s Prime Ministers and their contributions to the nation to date.

PM Modi inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya that has been built in Block 2 of the Teen Murti Bhavan.

Guided by the vision of the incumbent Prime Minister, the museum tells the story of India after independence through the lives and contributions of its Prime Ministers.

Inaugurating the building, PM Modi walked through the corridors and watched the various installations, paintings, and other areas. The PM also met with all the dignitaries present at the venue. 

The Sangrahalaya recognises the contributions of all of India's Prime Ministers, regardless of their ideology or tenure in office.

The museum has Holograms, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, Multi-touch, multi-media, interactive kiosks, and computerised kinetic sculptures.

The design of the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is inspired by the Rising India narrative - India is shaped and moulded by the hands of its leaders. 

The Prime Ministers’ museum logo represents the hands of the people of India holding the Chakra, symbolising the nation its democracy. 

