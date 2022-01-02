PM Modi Tries Gym Equipment At Major Dhyan Chand Sports University In Meerut; Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Meerut on Sunday to lay the foundation stone for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in UP. Ahead of the launch, PM Modi took a tour of the stalls set up at the university site and inspected all the artefacts and sports equipment exhibited there.

In one of the never-seen moments, the Prime Minister tried gym training equipment and was seen working out. At other stalls, PM Modi examined footballs, cricket bats and chess boards among other sporting goods displayed there. He also interacted with their manufacturers and learned the specifications of the equipment for sale. The Prime Minister appeared no less than a sports fan, showing great interest in trying and knowing about each of the goods.

PM Modi lays foundation for Major Dhyan Chand Sports University

According to a statement, the Prime Minister is inculcating sporting culture and establishing world-class sporting infrastructure in all parts of the country. The establishment of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University at Meerut will be a major step towards fulfilling this vision. The university will be established at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town in Meerut at an estimated cost is around Rs. 700 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut pic.twitter.com/TxZygpJ93Z — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 2, 2022

It will be equipped with modern and state-of-the-art sports infrastructure. It will include a synthetic Hockey ground, Football ground, Basketball ground, areas designated to play Volleyball, Handball, and Kabaddi, a Lawn tennis court, Gymnasium hall, Synthetic running stadium, Swimming pool, Multipurpose hall, and a Cycling Velodrome.

It will also house facilities for Shooting, Squash, Gymnastics, Weightlifting, Archery, Canoeing, and Kayaking, among other facilities with the capacity of training 1,080 sportspersons including 540 female and 540 male sportspersons.