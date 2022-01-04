PM Modi Tries Hand At Traditional Musical Instruments In Manipur; Shares Memorable Moments

Ahead of the Manipur Assembly Elections this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the North Eastern state. On Tuesday, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects in Manipur's Imphal. He highlighted development works carried out by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Government in the state.

PM Modi shares 'memorable moments'

On Tuesday, PM Modi took to his verified Twitter handle and shared a video of himself from his visit to Manipur. In the video, locals can be seen welcoming PM Modi warm-heartedly with playing dhol and other musical instruments. PM Modi can also be seen playing the traditional musical instruments along with them. As for the caption, he wrote, "Memorable moments from Manipur! Watch…"

Memorable moments from Manipur! Watch… pic.twitter.com/zj3ORmMJG9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 4, 2022

PM Modi slams previous governments ahead of Manipur elections

"Previous Governments worked with the strategy of 'Don't Look East'. We, however, decided to work on the 'Act East' Policy. We're working on the immense possibilities in the tourism sector and natural resources this region possesses. You have to remember that some people want to destabilize Manipur again to get power. These people are hoping that when they get a chance and when they play the game of unrest. But the people of Manipur have recognized him. Earlier people wanted to come to the Northeast, but they used to stop thinking about how to reach here. This caused a lot of damage to the tourism sector here. But now it is becoming easier to reach not only the cities of the Northeast, but also the villages," added the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, speaking to the locals, PM Modi highlighted that Manipur has transformed from a blockade state to a route towards international trade. He added that the state government started the 'Go-To-Hills' and 'Go-To-Village' initiatives to bridge the gap between hills and valleys. He also said that the Northeast is also the hub for the Oil-Palm Mission, worth Rs 11,000 crore. Work is going on in full fledge in Manipur. The government is also providing financial support for setting up industries. While mentioning that he knew Manipur will become a major source of development in India, PM Modi thanked the people of Manipur for the formation of a 'stable government'.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi