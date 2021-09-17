PM Modi Turns 71: Union Ministers Extend Heartfelt Birthday Greetings To Leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday is being celebrated across the country on Friday, September 17. PM Modi was first elected as Prime Minister in 2014 then for the second time in 2019. Many politicians and BJP workers have shared birthday greetings for the leader.





Wishes pour in for PM Modi on his 71st birthday

While Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has greeted PM Modi on the Koo app and said, "May you get long life and good health by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. May you continue to get the ultimate privilege of serving Mother Bharati throughout your life".

Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has wished the Prime Minister with a post, "The immense patriotism, the readiness to work hard, the ability to make decisions, and the self-confidence shown by you to take Mother India to the highest glory is unprecedented. Happy Birthday".

Prime Minister's early life

Narendra Damodardas Modi was born on September 17, 1950, to the late Damodardas Mulchand Modi and Heeraben Damodardas in Vadnagar, Mehsana, Gujarat. He spent most of his childhood helping his father in selling tea at the Vadnagar Railway Station. He did his schooling in the SSC board, Gujarat, and completed his secondary education by 1967.

At the age of eight, Modi joined Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Later he left home at the age of 17 and wandered across the country. Especially visited ashrams founded by Swami Vivekananda. After two long years, he returned to Vadnagar and again left home, to live with his uncle in - Ahmedabad, who worked in the canteen at the Gujarat State Road Transport.

At the age of 21, in 1971, Modi formally joined RSS and became the full-time Pracharak.

PM Modi's political career

Narendra Modi joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the general secretary of the Gujarat branch in the year 1987. Later in 1995, he was appointed as the Secretary of the BJP’s national unit. Till 2001, he held the position of General Secretary which he receives in the year 1988. Following Keshubhai Patel's resignation due to health complications, Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7th October 2001. He remained at this post for three consecutive terms.

On February 24, 2002, Modi won the by-election on 24th February 2002, of the Rajkot II constituency. He also won the assembly election twice from Maninagar. Later Narendra Modi was sworn in as the Prime Minister of India for the first time, on 26th May 2014. He is still continuing in the position by winning the election again in 2019.

(Image credit: PTI)