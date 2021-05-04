PM Modi, UK's Johnson Hold Virtual Summit, Vow To More Than Double Bilateral Trade By 2030

After holding a Virtual Summit with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official Twitter handle and informed that he had a productive virtual summit with his friend. Announcing that both the leaders adopted an "ambitious Roadmap 2030" for elevating India-UK ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Modi said, "We welcomed the launch of an Enhanced Trade Partnership as a roadmap to a comprehensive FTA."

We welcomed launch of an Enhanced Trade Partnership as a roadmap to a comprehensive FTA, with a target to more than double the bilateral trade by 2030. We also agreed upon several new initiatives in health, technology, energy, etc. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2021

We discussed ongoing cooperation on COVID-19 pandemic and reiterated commitment to ambitious climate action to meet Paris goals in the run-up to COP26. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2021

India-UK Virtual Summit: PM Modi, Boris Johnson adopt 'Roadmap 2030'

As per a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and the UK are committed to a partnership that delivers for both countries. MEA in a statement said, "out 2030 vision is for revitalized and dynamic connections between our people; re-energised trade, investment and technological collaboration that improved the lives and livelihood of our citizens; enhanced defence and security cooperation that brings a more secure Indian Ocean Region and Indo-Pacific and India-UK leadership in climate, clean energy and health that acts as a global force for good."

As per MEA, the two leaders discussed the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing cooperation in the fight against the pandemic, including successful partnership on vaccines. The External Affairs Ministery in a statement said, "PM Modi thanked UK PM Boris Johnson for the prompt medical assistance provided by his country in the wake of the severe second wave of COVID-19 in India." Not only this, Johnson appreciated India's role in extending assistance to the UK and the other countries over the last year, including the supply of pharmaceuticals and vaccines.

MEA said, "The two Prime Ministers launched an ‘Enhanced Trade Partnership’ (ETP) to unleash the trade potential between the 5th and 6th largest economies of the world and by setting an ambitious target of more than doubling bilateral trade by 2030. As part of the ETP, India and the UK agreed on a roadmap to negotiate a comprehensive and balanced FTA, including consideration of an Interim Trade Agreement for delivering early gains. The enhanced trade partnership between India and UK will generate several thousands of direct and indirect jobs in both countries."

PM Modi and Boris Johnson also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, and G7 during the India-UK Virtual Summit. They also reiterated commitment to climate action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement and agreed to closely engage in the run-up to CoP26 hosted by the UK later this year.

Both India and the UK being the most vibrant democracies and leading economies of the world, the External Affairs Ministry informed, MEA informed that through this Roadmap, India will elevate its relationship with the UK. Stating that this Roadmap will guide cooperation for the next 10 years covering all aspects of the two nations' multi-faceted relations, the MEA said, "We will have an annual Strategic Review meeting at the Foreign Minister level to monitor the implementation of the Roadmap, if required update it and report back on the progress to our Prime Ministers."

Boris Johnson cancelled visit to India

Earlier on April 19, UK PM Boris Johnson had cancelled his scheduled visit to India due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. During that time an official statement released by UK Prime Minister's Office had said that both leaders will speak on bilateral matters in near future. India is currently struggling with bringing the virus outbreak under control.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will also be visiting London from May 3-6, 2021 to participate in the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting. India has been invited as a guest country in the meeting. Post that, Minister Jaishankar will conduct a diplomatic visit to the UK.

UK's assistance to India amid COVID crisis

On April 27, India had received the first shipment of COVID-19 supplies from the UK. The Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had informed that 100 ventilators & 95 oxygen concentrators were delivered from the UK. At a time when several countries were announcing their help for India, UK had deployed the first set of equipment.

(Image: Twitter: @MEAIndia)