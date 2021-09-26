PM Modi UNGA Address: From Terrorism To Climate, Read Key Takeaways From His Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. Delivering his address before the assembly, PM made an emphatic case for democracy saying “Democracy can deliver, democracy has delivered”. He elaborated on the beauty of democracy in India with his own example saying that a child who sold tea at the age of 4, had got the opportunity to lead India - the mother of democracy.

In his first in-person address at the UNGA, PM Modi touched upon an array of topics from the COVID-19 pandemic, to democracy, and sent a strong-worded message to those who use terrorism and expansionism as a 'tool'. Here are some key takeaways from PM Modi's UNGA speech.

Every sixth person in the world is an Indian: PM Modi

Building a case for India, which is emerging as a growing superpower, PM Modi shared that today every 6th person in the world is Indian, therefore when India grows, the world grows.

He said, "When India reforms the world transforms. Through various transformational development programmes, it is contributing to global development and ensuring that no one is left behind."

#LIVE | Today every 6th person in the world is an Indian; When India grows the world grows. When India reforms, the world transforms: PM Modi at 76th UNGA https://t.co/WmycdXWzUI pic.twitter.com/F0eXWdp0CX — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2021

Tech innovations during COVID

PM cited India's tech innovations from ensuring financial inclusion through UPI or improving vaccination drive in the fight against COVID-19 through CoWin app, saying that they were helping the world today. Through the“Seva Parmo Dharm”, India has successfully overcome various constraints and innovated vaccines including the world’s first DNA vaccine, PM Modi highlighted. Along with this, India is also working on a nasal vaccine and an MNRA vaccine.

"This is possible through the hard work of various stakeholders including scientists, doctors, front line workers etc," he said as he invited all to come to India and partner in this noble mission.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

In a global push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi invited the world's vaccine manufacturers to come and produce vaccines in India. "Aatmanirbhar Bharat is aimed at expanding global value chains. India is a trustworthy and democratic partner for global industrial diversification," he said.

#LIVE | Keeping its responsibility towards humanity, India has resumed sending vaccines across the world; I invite the world's vaccine manufacturers to come and make vaccines in India: PM Modi at 76th UNGA https://t.co/WmycdXWzUI pic.twitter.com/z1Dapy3HrO — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2021

Climate change

At the UNGA, PM Modi cited India's efforts towards combating climate change stating that the country was ensuring a balance between economy and ecology. "The world can take pride in India’s efforts to combat climate change," he stated.

#LIVE | Today India is racing to achieve its target of 450 GW of Clean energy; we have to answer our coming generations, that when it was time to take decisions, what those who were responsible were doing: PM Modi at UNGA https://t.co/WmycdXWzUI pic.twitter.com/oBaQiY94V0 — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2021

On terrorism and extremism

In a veiled dig at China and Pakistan, PM Modi said that those countries which used terrorism as a 'weapon' should understand that it is an equal threat to them. He also weighed in on the Afghanistan crisis saying that over the last few decades, India had ensured that the Afghan soil is not used as a 'terror bed' to spread terrorism.

#LIVE | At UNGA, PM Modi aims strong message at Pakistan & China, and warns against Afghanistan's soil being allowed to be used for terrorism; Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/WmycdXWzUI pic.twitter.com/PhX3hYaBqy — Republic (@republic) September 25, 2021

On the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi gave a message of 'integral humanism and Antyodaya' before the UNGA assembly. "We are committed to his message of “expansion of the self, moving from individual to the society, the nation and entire humanity," he stated. The leader ended with a quote by Nobel laureate Rabindra Nath Tagore, saying, “continue to work on your path without fear, and all weaknesses and apprehensions will vanish”.