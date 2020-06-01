PM To Chair First Cabinet Meet Of Modi Govt 2.0's 2nd Year; Big Decision Likely: Sources

A meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will begin shortly on Monday. It will be the first meeting of the Cabinet after the Central government entered into its second year of office. According to Republic TV sources, few historic decisions having a transformative impact are expected to be announced.

Announcements in the social sector expected

Big symbolic decisions on such occasions have been a repeat occurrence in the Modi government. When PM Modi chaired the first Cabinet meeting of his first term, a decision was taken to set up a committee to look into the black money economy in the country. Chairing his first Cabinet meeting in his second term, decisions were taken to take care of the ex-servicemen including their scholarships.

Almost a year ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Our government's first decision dedicated to those who protect India! Major changes approved in PM's Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks."

Our Government’s first decision dedicated to those who protect India!



Major changes approved in PM’s Scholarship Scheme under the National Defence Fund including enhanced scholarships for wards of police personnel martyred in terror or Maoist attacks. https://t.co/Vm90BD77hm pic.twitter.com/iXhFNlBCIc — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2019

Sources add that there could be some announcement in the social sector, welfare schemes having long term impact, probably a new FDI policy or something of the like.

READ | Madurai: Locals felicitate salon owner after PM Modi praises him during Mann Ki Baat

READ | From CAA to COVID fight: Home Min Amit Shah lists achievements of Modi 2.0's first year

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting will also be held later in the day at the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. This meeting assumes significance as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1". The government had recently unveiled a Rs 20 lakh crore relief package - the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package - to provide Covid relief to the country.

READ | Now opposed, Shiv Sena slams BJP over Modi govt 2.0 completing 1 year; lists hits & misses

READ | PM Modi emphasises on development in eastern regions, cites migrant crisis amid COVID