PM Modi Unlikely To Visit Russia For Annual India-Russia Summit

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov also said, 'it won't be this year,' while talking about the prospects of a Putin-Modi summit, the state-run TASS News said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Russia for the annual India-Russia summit this year, according to sources quoted by ANI, which claim PM Modi decided to not attend this year's annual engagement. Reports cited 'scheduling reasons'. 

However, according to a separate ANI report, it was stated 'there is every chance' Russian President Vladimir Putin will come to India for the G20 Summit in 2023.

It's only the second time since 2000 both leaders will not meet face-to-face. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summit could not take place in 2020. Notably, India-Russia summit is the highest strategic dialogue arrangement between both countries to strengthen bilateral relations. Both countries have participated in 21 annual summits in the past. The last such meeting happened on December 6, 2021, in New Delhi. 

PM Modi to not meet Putin for the annual summit

"India-Russia annual summit may not happen this year, PM Narendra Modi unlikely to visit Moscow to meet Russian President Vladamir Putin," said sources, reported ANI. 

Both PM Modi and Putin had recently engaged in a bilateral in Samarkand on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Uzbekistan. In the meeting PM Modi had said 'This is no time for war'. EAM S Jaishankar in the current session of the Parliament had referred to PM Modi's statement and said, “At Samarkand, Prime Minister voiced global sentiment when he declared that this was not an era of war. His statement was in the context of the Ukraine conflict, where our advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy has been consistent and persistent. It has a larger resonance as well. We have also extended support on specific concerns, such as supply of food grains and fertilizers, as indeed on security of nuclear installations. Our position has been broadly appreciated by the international community and finds reflection in the G20 Bali Declaration.”

