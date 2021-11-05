PM Modi Unveils 12-foot Adi Shankaracharya Statue At Kedarnath; Performs Aarti At Shrine

Unveiling the 12-feet high statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya, PM Modi on Friday, prayed at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. Arriving at Kedarnath at 8:00 AM, the Prime Minister first offered prayers at Kedarnath temple, performed 'aarti' of Lord Shiva and undertook circumambulation of the shrine. PM Modi will also inaugurate Rs 130 crore worth of infrastructure projects, later in the day.

PM Modi unveils Adi Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya at Kedarnath in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/7yX0Ft7fOO — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The unveiling was live-streamed at the 12 jyotirlingas, four Shankaracharya mutts, the guru's birthplace and 86 prominent temples. The statue has been installed at the guru's samadhi which was damaged during the 2013 floods. As per the PM's schedule, he will address a rally and lay the foundation stone for multiple projects in the poll-bound state - redevelopment of Sangam ghat, first-aid and tourist facilitation Centre, administration office and hospital, two guest houses, police station, command centre, Mandakini aasthapath queue management and rain shelter, and Saraswati civic amenity building.

Kedarnath Devasthanam tussle

PM Modi's visit to the shrine comes amid priests' protests demanding disbanding the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board. The priests, who are performing pooja, have already staged a black-band protest while performing duties. Recently, ex-CM Trvendra Singh Rawat was forced to leave Kedarnath after priests' protest.

In 2019, the Trivendra Singh Rawat government had passed the Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act in the Assembly taking over control of major Hindu religious institutions, as per reports. The Act allowed the government to nominate MPs, MLAs, and representatives as the chairman and members to the temple's boards for its management. The Act was heavily criticised by the Opposition and aggrieved priests who reportedly claim that they were 'kept in the dark' regarding the law. BJP's Subramanian Swamy had filed a PIL challenging the constitutional validity claiming that it violates Articles 31 A(1) (b), Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

Upholding the law, the Uttarakhand High Court dismissed Swamy's PIL accusing him of “scoring political and personal interests”, as per reports. Later, Rawat's successor Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the act - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath. While the CM has passed the orders, the Act has not been revoked by the Assembly yet. Uttarakhand, along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Manipur, Goa will go to polls in February 2022.