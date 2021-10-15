Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the country as he dedicated seven new defence companies to India. During his address, PM Modi also paid tributes to India's former President and Bharat Ratna, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, on account of his birth anniversary. He added that Dr Kalam is an inspiration as he dedicated his life to building a powerful India. The Prime Minister remarked that the seven new defence firms will strengthen the resolve of a capable nation.

आज ही पूर्व राष्ट्रपति, भारतरत्न, डॉक्टर A. P. J. अब्दुल कलाम जी की जयंती भी है।



कलाम साहब ने जिस तरह अपने जीवन को शक्तिशाली भारत के निर्माण के लिए समर्पित किया, ये हम सभी लिए प्रेरणा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 15, 2021

In addition, PM Modi added that the country is moving forward in its 75th year of independence as it takes new resolutions to build a new future. During his speech, PM Modi asserted that the work regarding the same was stuck for decades. Speaking about the decision to revamp 41 Ordnance Factories, PM Modi said that the launch of seven new companies is a part of the resolution journey of the country.

"I am confident that all these seven companies will become a major base of India's military strength in the times to come. This decision was pending since last 15-20 years," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "After independence, we needed to upgrade these factories, adopt new age technology! But it was not given much attention," he added.

He also stated that India's Ordnance Factories were among the best, which were also commendable during World War I. Modi also stressed the need to upgrade and boost defence factories while embracing new-age technologies.

"Our ordnance factories were once counted among the most powerful institutions in the world. These factories have more than 100-150 years of experience," the Prime Minister added.

Speaking about India's development, Prime Minister Modi revealed that the seven companies will ensure that India will become the world's biggest military power on its own. According to him, the Defence Sector is going through major reforms in recent years. Moreover, stressing the message of Atmanirbhar Bharat, PM Modi remarked that the government and private sector are working together.

आत्मनिर्भर भारत अभियान के तहत देश का लक्ष्य भारत को अपने दम पर दुनिया की बड़ी सैन्य ताकत बनाने का है, भारत में आधुनिक सैन्य इंडस्ट्री के विकास का है।



पिछले सात वर्षों में देश ने ‘मेक इन इंडिया’ के मंत्र के साथ अपने इस संकल्प को आगे बढ़ाने का काम किया है- पीएम श्री @narendramodi — BJP (@BJP4India) October 15, 2021

"The defence corridors of Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are a standing example. In a short time, major companies showed interest in the Make in India initiative. This has also provided opportunities for the youth of India," he added.

India's defence export has increased by more than 325 per cent: PM Modi

Hailing the defence sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that India's defence sector has seen a major boost as defence exports have increased by more than 325 per cent. In another big revelation, PM Modi said that the new companies have already witnessed orders of Rs 65000 crores.

"These new companies will produce army vehicles, advanced weapons, equipment, troops comfort items, optical electronics and parachutes. Our aim is to ensure that these companies should not only attain expertise but also become a global brand," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India should also be known for its quality and reliability when it comes to the defence industry, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from this, the Prime Minister gave a message to the seven new defence firms and said that research and innovation is of utmost importance which should be embedded in their work culture.

"It is necessary that you should aim for new things. Give a free hand and more chances to research-oriented youth. Give them a free hand to think and innovate," said PM Modi.

In his concluding remarks, PM Modi urged the startups to work closely with the seven new defence firms. Modi has exuded confidence that the expertise will highly benefit India and achieve the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Image: PTI