PM Modi Unveils Logo, Theme & Website Of India's G20 Presidency Set To Begin On Dec 1

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday unveiled the logo, theme and website for India's presidency of the G20. India's G20 logo juxtaposes planet Earth with the lotus and the theme-- 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam- one earth, one family and one future', reflect India’s message and overarching priorities to the world, as the country is all set to assume the presidency of the grouping of the world’s 20 largest economies on December 1, following the G20 Summit hosted by Indonesia in Bali during November 15-16.

"Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' is signature of India's compassion to world. Lotus portrays cultural heritage & faith of India in bringing world together," said PM Modi at the launch of the logo, theme and website of India's presidency of the G20.

During its presidency, India will hold about 200 meetings in 32 different sectors at multiple locations across the country. This will also include the G20 Summit, scheduled for September 2023, one of the highest-profile international gatherings to be held in India.

What is G20?

The G20 or Group of 20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union.

India has included Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the United Arab Emirates as guest countries during its presidency.