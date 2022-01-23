PM Modi Unveils Netaji's Hologram Statue At India Gate, Calls It A 'historic Day'

In a fitting tribute to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a hologram statue of the fiery patriot at India Gate. The 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' was inaugurated against the backdrop of the immortal Indian National Army (INA) or Azad Hind Fauj's marching song 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa'.

"On the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, the brave son of Mother India, on behalf of the whole country, I bow to him. This day is historic. This period is also historical. This place is also historical. Netaji gave us the confidence of a free and sovereign India. With great valour, he told the Britishers that I won't beg for freedom, I will take it. Soon in place of this hologram, a granite statue will be placed. This statue will tell the coming generation about their national duties," said PM Modi after inaugurating the statue.

Should be inspired by Netaji's 'can do & will do' spirit: PM Modi

Recalling Netaji's vision for India, PM Modi stated that the citizens had the goal of building a 'new India' before the hundredth year of independence. He remarked, "Netaji had faith in the country, because of his feelings, I can say that there is no power in the world that can stop India from reaching this goal."

PM added, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav resolves that India will revive its identity and inspirations. It was unfortunate that after independence, along with the culture and rites of the country, work was done to erase the contribution of many great personalities. The freedom struggle involved the penance of lakhs of countrymen, but efforts were made to limit their history as well. But today, after decades of independence, the country is correcting those mistakes."

About Netaji's 3D 'hologram' statue

It is important to mention that till the time the grand statue is constructed, the 28-feet tall 3D 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there. The 25-feet high granite statue would be installed at the canopy adjoining India Gate where till 1968 a figure of Imperial Monarch King George V had once stood.

The Bose 'hologram' statue will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector, which will display a 3D image of Netaji - 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width. An invisible, high gain, 90% transparent holographic screen has been erected in a way that is not visible to visitors. The Centre has also extended Republic Day celebrations from January 23-29 this year, to include the Azad Hind Fauj chief's 125th birth anniversary.

BJP announces 'Parakram Diwas'

Previously in January 2021, the Government of India announced that Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year will be observed as Parakram Diwas. It has already renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", has arranged a program at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, released a memorial postal stamp. The Centre also formed a high-level committee headed by PM Modi and comprising of ministers, experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. It said that the move is to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to 'act with fortitude in the face of adversity'.