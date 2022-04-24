PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Rs 20,000 Cr In Jammu; Calls It 'new Story Of Development'

In his first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since the Abrogation of Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off several developmental projects worth over Rs 20,000 crores. "I am here with a message of development," he said.

Addressing all Gram Sabhas across the nation on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, PM Modi said it is a matter of great pride that democracy has reached the grassroots level in the union territory.

“This year’s Panchayati Raj Day, being celebrated in J&K marks a big change. It is a matter of great pride that when democracy has reached the grassroots level in J&K, I am interacting with you all from here,” PM said.

He laid the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway and inaugurated the 500KW Solar Power Plant at Palli village along with 108 Jan Aushadhi Kendras, in Samba.

"With the inauguration of a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, the Samba District is moving towards becoming the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral. The people of Palli have demonstrated what 'Sabka prayas' can do," he said.

The PM was accompanied by top business leaders from the UAE on his visit to the union territory, underlining the backing of industrialists and investors as the BJP government aims to pitch a new phase for J&K after the revocation of Article 370. UAE firms are expected to propose investments worth over Rs 3,000 crore – a first for the UT's infrastructure development.

"A new story of development is being written in Jammu & Kashmir. Many private investors are interested to come here," PM said.

Infra projects lined up for J&K

In J&K, PM Narendra Modi also launched the 'Amrit Sarovar Mission' which is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 waterbodies in each district of the country, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration.

He also inaugurated the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, which has been built at a cost of Rs 3,100 crore. The 8.45-km-long tunnel is expected to reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and travel time by around one-and-a-half hours.

"When I speak about 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', our focus is on connectivity and bridging distances. Our aim is to provide all-weather connectivity to J&K," Modi said.

He also laid the foundation stones for the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project and 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar District.