PM Modi Unveils Sansad Khel Mahakumbh In UP's Basti; 'New Opportunities For Athletes'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, January 18 inaugurated the second phase of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23 organised in Basti district of Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister asserted that the Khel Mahakumbh would give new opportunities for local sportspersons to fly. He said, "I am an MP from Kashi. Even there, a series of such sports events has begun. By organising such Khel Mahakumbh at several places and organising MP sports events, MPs are working to build the future of the new generation."

'Such events motivate athletes to grow': PM Modi on Sansad Khel Mahakumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that young athletes who perform well at Sansad Khel Mahakumbh are being selected for further training at the Sports Authority of India's training centres which will benefit the country's youth power.

PM Modi said, "Such events in sports motivate athletes to grow. In this Mahakumbh, over 40,000 youths are participating. Another speciality of Sansad Khel Mahakumbh is that our daughters are participating in it in large numbers. I am confident that the daughters of Basti, Purvanchal, UP and the country will similarly show their strength in national and international competitions."

Praising India woman's team opener Shafali Verma, PM Modi said, "A few days back we saw how Shafali Verma gave a terrific performance in the Women's U-19 T20 World Cup. Shafali hit 5 consecutive fours and hit a six in the last ball of the over, scoring 26 runs in one over. Such talent resides in every corner of India."

Further, the Prime Minister mentioned that there was a time when sports were considered an extra-curricular activity. "It was considered separate from education, only a mode of passing time. Children were taught the same. So, generation after generation a mindset developed in the society that sports are not that important. This mindset caused a big loss to the country. Innumerable youths and unaccountable talent remained away from the field. In the last 8-9 years, the country has left behind this old mindset and worked to create a better environment for sports," PM Modi said.