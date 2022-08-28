PM Modi Unveils Smritivan Memorial In Gujarat To Commemorate 2001 Kutch Earthquake Victims

On the second day of his two-day visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Smriti Van memorial and museum built on the outskirts of the Bhuj town in Gujarat. The memorial celebrates the resilience shown by people during the devastating 2001 earthquake in the Kutch district of Gujarat.

#WATCH | Smritivan earthquake memorial and museum inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in Bhuj, Gujarat; CM Bhupendra Patel also present pic.twitter.com/v7EnnkSlam — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

While calling it a tribute to the "lost lives and the remarkable fighting spirit of the people of Kutch", PM Modi even reviewed the memorial and the museum and spoke to the people at the site. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with CM Bhupendra Patel at the 'Smritivan'- 2001 earthquake memorial and museum, in Gujarat's Bhuj pic.twitter.com/OavMZy2OJl — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Earlier in the day, PM Modi received a grand and warm welcome from the people on the streets upon arrival in Bhuj. While passing through a roadshow, he was seen greeting the people, who waved hands at the Prime Minister with tricolours in their hands.

PM Narendra Modi receives a warm welcome from the people of Bhuj, Gujarat



He will inaugurate the 'Smritivan' memorial built in the memory of those who lost their lives in the earthquake of 2001



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/qy4STWx6Hb — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

Smriti Van Memorial

Made in memory of the people who lost their lives in the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the Smriti Van Memorial is situated outside the Anjar city of Gujarat and is spread over nearly 470 access and has been constructed under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The memorial carries the names of the people, who lost their lives during the earthquake. It also has a state-of-the-art Smriti Van Earthquake Museum which displays the state's topography, rebuilding initiatives, and success stories after the 2001 earthquake.

Speaking of one of the worst earthquakes that the country had faced, the 2001 Gujarat earthquake occurred on 26 January when India was busy in the celebrations of its 52nd Republic Day. The earthquake with its epicentre in Kutch was measured at 7.7 on the moment magnitude scale. Over 13,000 people were killed in the natural disaster, while thousands were forced to be displaced and lakhs were injured.

