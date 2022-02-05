PM Modi Unveils ‘Statue Of Equality’ In Hyderabad; Honours Saint Ramanujacharya

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya. PM Modi has dedicated the 216-feet tall ‘Statue of Equality’ in Hyderabad to the nation.

Ahead of unveiling the statue, he performed Vedic rituals and offered prayers at 'Yagyashala' in Shamshabad. He also took a tour of the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the 'Statue of Equality'.

The inauguration of the statue is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of the Bhakti saint. It is learned that during the event, a 3D presentation on the life and teachings of the saint will also be showcased.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, "the statue commemorates Bhakti saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living, including faith, caste, and creed".

Built at Muchintal, a village in Telangana, the statue is located near the Hyderabad International Airport at Shamshabad. The ‘Statue of Equality' is said to be made of ‘panchaloha’, which is a combination of five metals including gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc. This statue is one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting positions in the world. On a 54-feet high base building named ‘Bhadra Vedi’, the statue has been mounted. The building has floors dedicated to a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, and an educational gallery to explore the works of Sri Ramanujacharya.

