PM Modi Unveils ‘Statue Of Peace’ On 151st Jayanti Of Jainacharya Vijay Vallabh Surishwer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the ‘Statue of Peace’ in Pali, Rajasthan to mark the 151st Jayanti celebrations of Jainacharya Shree Vijay Vallabh Surishwer Ji Maharaj on Monday.

Unveiling the statue via videoconference, PM Modi acknowledged that Acharya Vijay Vallabh-established Gaushalas and Bird Hospital were hallmarks of India and its values.

"Today, the country is strengthening the same human values of Acharya Vijay Vallabh Ji, for which he devoted himself. The difficult times of the Corona epidemic were a test of our sense of service and solidarity. I am satisfied that the country has stood the test", PM Modi said.