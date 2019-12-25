PM Modi Unveils Atal Bihari Vajpayee's Statue On His 95th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in order to commemorate the remarkable statesman on his 95th birth anniversary. The 25-ft bronze statue of former prime minister was installed at the Lok Bhawan building in Lucknow on December 9. According to sources, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had requested the Prime Minister to unveil the statue.

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and UP Governor Anandiben Patel.

Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at Lok Bhawan. UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also present . pic.twitter.com/xeTKlh7z0H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 25, 2019

Earlier in the day, the prime minister launched the Atal Bhujal Yojna, a scheme that aims to better management of groundwater. Remembering Bharat Ratna Atal Bihar Vajpayee, PM Modi also tweeted a video having snapshots of him and the former prime minister. "A tribute to former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary, present in the hearts of the people". PM Modi first became Gujarat Chief Minister when Vajpayee was in power and both of them shared close ties.

Amit Shah remembers Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Remembering the former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Amit Shah posted a tweet which roughly translates to: "Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji has left an indelible mark in Indian politics with his nationalistic thinking and impeccable image. He dedicated his life to the nation. Atal Ji's life was based on ideologies and principles, and not on a mere fascination for power. Under his leadership, the country witnessed good governance."

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी ने अपनी राष्ट्रवादी सोच, बेदाग छवि और राष्ट्र समर्पित जीवन से भारतीय राजनीति में एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी। विचारधारा और सिद्धांतों पर आधारित अटल जी के जीवन में सत्ता का तनिक मात्र मोह नहीं रहा।उनके नेतृत्व में देश ने सुशासन को चरितार्थ होते देखा। pic.twitter.com/BXO4S6kUMB — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 25, 2019

