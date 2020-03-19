PM Modi Urges Business Community Not To Deduct Wages Of Workers Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, requested the business communities and higher-income groups of the country to refrain from deducting the wages of employees who are unable to work regularly due to the Coronavirus outbreak. PM Modi encouraged the upper class to make sensitive decisions at the time of crisis, as even the workers have to feed their families.

The Prime Minister was addressing the people on collective efforts to combat the Coronavirus epidemic and to face the economic crisis wisely.

"In this time of crisis, I appeal to the business community and the higher income group, that if possible, please consider the economic interests of the people from whom we take services, " PM Modi said. "They may be unable to work regularly due to the epidemic, kindly do not deduct their salaries or wages in such cases. Decide humanely and sensitively. Please remember, they also have families to feed and protect from the disease," he added.

PM Modi's office also shared the message on Twitter, urging the people to be sensitive about the economic conditions of workers and employees.

संकट के इस समय में मेरा देश के व्यापारी जगत,

उच्च आय वर्ग से भी आग्रह है कि अगर संभव है तो आप

— PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020

COVID-19 Economic Task Force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about the Coronavirus pandemic. During his address, PM Modi spoke about the impact of the pandemic on the Indian economy and announced the formation of a COVID-19 Economic Task Force under the Ministry of Finance.

"The global pandemic is affecting the economy as well. Keeping in mind the economic challenges, the Government of India under the Finance Ministry has decided to form a COVID-19 Economic Task Force. This task force will stay in touch with all stakeholders and will take appropriate decisions based on the feedback. It will ensure that it will take steps to reduce the burden on the economy," the Prime Minister said.

