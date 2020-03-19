PM Modi Urges Citizens To Avoid Hoarding Of Essentials Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Thursday and urged citizens to avoid hoarding of life-essential items. PM Modi assured that the government is taking all steps to ensure that there is no dearth of milk, food and other important ingredients and the government will never curtail their supply either. In his address, the Prime Minister also issued the call for 'Janta Curfew' on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM.

'I urge all citizens to avoid hoarding'

In his address, PM Modi said, "I assure all the citizens that there to avoid the dearth of daily use items like milk, food, medicines and other life-essential items several steps are being taken by the government. Supply of these items will not be curtailed ever. Hence, I urge all the citizens to not hoard or stock up such items. Buy these items like you usually do. Panic is never right. In the past two months, 130 crore Indians have faced this danger on the nation as a danger on themself."

READ | PM Modi Issues 'Janta Curfew' Call For Sunday From 7 AM Till 9 PM Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

PM issues call for 'Janta Curfew'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to implement 'Janta Curfew' - a curfew by the people and for the people - on Sunday from 7 AM to 9 PM to avoid mass gatherings in an attempt to contain the Coronavirus spread. The Prime Minister stated that people should stay in their homes on March 22 while the Janta Curfew is implemented and avoid going out unless extremely important. PM Modi added that the Janta Curfew will help us prepare for the upcoming challenges.

READ | Coronavirus Outbreak: Global Death Toll Surpasses 9,300, Total Cases At 227,761

Addressing the nation on Thursday, PM Modi said, "Today, I ask you all for you support to implement the Janata Curfew. Janata Curfew is a curfew of the people and by the people implemented by the people itself. This Sunday, that is after two days - March 22, morning 7 am to 9 pm in the night, all citizens should follow the Janta Curfew." Furthermore, he added, "With the Janata Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government's to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew."

READ | NCPCR Demands Action On Complaint About Children At Shaheen Bagh Stir Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Home Ministry announces stringent measures to combat COVID-19

In a massive development on Thursday, the government of India announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

READ | Delhi Govt Prohibits Dining In Restaurants, Takeaways & Home Delivery Apps To Continue