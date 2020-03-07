PM Modi Urges Citizens To Greet With 'Namaste' Instead Of Handshakes Amid COVID-19 Scare

As the number of Coronavirus cases in India rises sharply, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged all to keep calm and not believe in rumours regarding the virus. He also advised people about the preventive measures to be taken and urged people to maintain personal hygiene in wake of Coronavirus concerns. He also urged citizens to greet with 'Namaste' instead of handshakes.

"I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on Coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor. Take advise from a doctor and do not be a doctor of your own," said Prime Minister while interacting with people from various Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Pariyojana Kendras through video conferencing.

'Greet everyone with namaste'

While advising people to wear a mask and gloves, PM Modi said urged people to get into the habit of greeting each other with a “namaste” instead of handshakes as one of the measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

"The world has developed the habit of namaste to greet each other. We should also follow the same. It is better to avoid handshakes and greet everyone with namaste," he said.

Warning against rumour-mongering

He also asked people not to believe in rumours around Coronavirus, which has infected 33 people in the country so far. The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally.

“During such times, rumours spread quickly. Some people say this is not to be eaten, that is not to be done. Some people come up with new things, claiming that Coronavirus can be avoided by eating them. We have to avoid these rumours too. Whatever you do, do it with the advice of your doctor,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi to meet Harsh Vardhan after 33 people test positive

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the issue of Coronavirus which has become a global threat with 33 cases of the virus tested positive in India. The Health Minister will likely to brief PM Modi about the measures that have been taken by the government in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak as well as 'standards of care' maintained in hospitals.

"Every era brings new challenges to test and strengthen our 'Collaborate to Create' spirit. Just as today, Coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world. Financial institutions have considered it as a big challenge for the economy. Today, we all have to tackle this situation together," Prime Minister Modi had earlier said at a media conclave

