PM Modi Urges Citizens To Pay Their Tax Dues, Asserts Making Taxation People-centric

PM Modi, at an event on Wednesday, spoke about making the taxation system in India more citizens centric and urged the citizens to pay their tax dues on time for the country’s development. Apart from this, PM Modi called out the tax evaders and narrated the plea of the citizens who diligently paid their dues. He also highlighted that out of the three crore Indians who went abroad last year, only 1.5 crores paid the income tax.

PM Modi urges citizens to pay taxes

Talking about how important it is to pay taxes, PM Modi said all the citizens who could afford to pay taxes should pay them honestly for the welfare of those who had made them capable of it. He further added that it should be done with a sense of duty and pride. PM Modi also said that this was the first time any government had focused on smaller cities to push for economic development.

PM Modi while addressing the crowd also assured that his government wants to make sure that the taxpayers are not burdened. He added that the process-centric tax system has been predominant in India. However, it is being made public-centric now. Income tax is necessary for development and taxpayers should not be burdened, he added.

PM Modi highlights stats

During the event, PM Modi also highlighted the statistics of the people who have not paid the taxes in the last year. He said that more than three crore people went abroad for business or as tourists. Many people also bought cars. But the situation is such that out of a population of more than 130 crores, only 1.5 crores have paid income tax. The prime minister said it was unbelievable but true that only 2,200 people in the country had declared earnings of Rs one crore per annum.

