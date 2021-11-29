PM Modi Urges Citizens To Stay Alert As Panic Over COVID-19 Variant Omicron Grips Nation

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to be on the watch for the new Coronavirus variant Omicron. The Prime Minister, speaking to media before the start of the winter session, remarked, "We have administered more than 100 crore doses of COVID vaccines during the challenging times of the pandemic. Now we are moving towards 150 crore doses. The news of the emergence of a new coronavirus variant makes us more alert. We all should stay alert in view of the new variant of COVID-19." He stated that the government's top priority is the citizens' health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) dubbed the new COVID-19 variation B.1.1.529, which was discovered in South Africa, 'Omicron' on Friday, raising the concern among countries with the new variety. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive meeting on Saturday to examine the public health readiness and vaccination-related circumstances for COVID-19, in response to worries over the new virus variant.

Officials briefed the Prime Minister on the new Variant of Concern 'Omicron,' as well as its characteristics and impact in many nations, according to an official statement released by the Prime Minister Office.

PM Modi emphasized the importance of closely monitoring all overseas arrivals and testing them according to protocol, with a particular focus on countries listed as "at risk." In light of the new data, he also urged officials to reconsider plans for reducing foreign travel restrictions. The Prime Minister, speaking to the media on Monday, November 29, urged for a constructive and productive winter session of Parliament, saying that there should be both debate and peace.

"This is an important session of the Parliament. The citizens of the country want a productive session. They are fulfilling their responsibilities for a brighter future. The session should be constructive. The benchmark should be constructive. There should be debate as well as peace. Our Government is ready to answer all questions during the Winter Session of the Parliament. We should debate in the Parliament, and maintain the decorum of the proceedings," the Prime Minister stated.

After the Lok Sabha passes the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021,' the Centre is expected to move the three bills in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the opening day of the winter session of Parliament. On Friday, three copies of the 'Farm Laws Repeal Bill 2021' were distributed to Rajya Sabha members. On the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Modi announced the repeal of three central agriculture laws in an address to the country.

