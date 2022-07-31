PM Modi Urges Citizens To Use 'Tiranga' As Profile Picture On Social Media From Aug 2-15

Under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement scheduled to be held from August 13 to August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the citizens of the country to use ‘Tiranga’ as their profile picture on social media accounts between August 2 and August 15.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ movement, organised under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is started to encourage people to hoist the Tiranga at their homes to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

While addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, "Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to 15, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes."

He added, "I urge all the citizens of the country to use 'tiranga' as profile picture in social media accounts between August 2 and August 15." The Prime Minister's appeal came in view of the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkhaiya, which falls on August 2. Venkhaiya was a freedom fighter, who designed the Indian National Flag.

"मेरा एक सुझाव ये भी है, कि 2 अगस्त से 15 अगस्त तक, हम सभी, अपनी Social Media Profile Pictures में तिरंगा लगा सकते हैं |"



- पीएम @narendramodi.#MannKiBaat #HarGharTiranga — Mann Ki Baat Updates मन की बात अपडेट्स (@mannkibaat) July 31, 2022

"Dear countrymen, today we started our discussion on 75 years of Independence, with a visit across the country. The next time we meet, the journey of our next 25 years would have already begun," he added during his address.

He further asked the citizens to share how they celebrated their Independence Day with him. He then said, "We will talk again about the different colours of our Amrit Parv. Till then, I take leave of you. Thank you very much,” said PM Modi.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative launched by the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced from March 21, 2021 and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.