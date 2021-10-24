Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday where he discussed the upcoming birth anniversary of Sardar Patel which is celebrated as 'National Unity Day.' PM Modi urged the citizens of India to associate themselves with at least one activity that promotes national unity on the day saying that India could reach great heights through a united enterprise.

"Next Sunday, October 31, is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On behalf of every listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', and on my behalf, I salute the Iron Man. We celebrate October 31 as 'National Unity Day'. We must associate with at least one activity that promotes national unity," said PM Modi.

"Sardar Saheb used to say that, we can take the country to new great heights only with our united enterprise. If we do not have unity, then we will trap ourselves in new calamities. If there is national unity, there is height, there is development. Our freedom movement is the biggest example of this. We can learn a lot from the life of Sardar Patel ji, from his thoughts," he added.

PM Modi also touched upon how India had a long tradition of celebrating festivals through Rangoli. He revealed that the Ministry of Culture was planning to arrange a national rangoli-making competition to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The PM said, "We have a tradition of filling colours in festivals through Rangoli for centuries. The diversity of the country is seen in Rangoli. The Ministry of Culture is also going to organize a National Competition related to this."

"You imagine, when a rangoli related to the freedom movement will be made, people will draw a picture of a freedom voter at their door, on the wall, show any event of independence with colours, then, the colour of the Amrit Mahotsav will also increase," he added.