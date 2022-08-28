Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 92nd edition of his monthly radio program, Mann Ki Baat. Speaking on a slew of topics, PM Modi urged citizens to participate in the annual ‘Poshan Maah’ in fight against malnutrition which is observed in September every year. PM Modi also recalled the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and thanked citizens for making it a huge success.

PM Modi said, “We saw innovative ideas for the execution of the Tiranga Campaign. As we saw Indians coming forward for Swachata Abhiyan and Vaccination campaign, in a similar way we saw people coming together for the Tiranga campaign.”

Citizens need to come together to increase awareness about the use of millets: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address, emphasised the 'Jal Jeevan' mission. He said that the mission is playing a great role in making the country malnutrition free. PM Modi further said that citizens of the nation have to come together to increase awareness about the use of millets which is beneficial for the people of the country and for small farmers.

PM Modi said, "United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets by passing a resolution. This proposal by India received the support of more than 70 countries. Today, millets are categorized as a superfood. A lot is being done to promote millets in the country. Along with focusing on research and innovation, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) are being encouraged, so that production can be increased."

Construction of Amrit Sarovar has become a mass movement: PM Modi

Narrating stories of ‘Amrit Sarovar Abhiyan’ from Telangana and Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said villages and towns have built Amrit Sarovar to conserve water in various ways. PM Modi said that the construction of Amrit Sarovars has become a mass movement and commendable efforts can be seen across the country. He also added that Amrit Sarovars have been instilled in Warangal of Telangana, Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, Mandla in Madhya Pradesh, and Bagalkot in Karnataka.

During his Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi hailed Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra and shuttler PV Sindhu for bringing glory to the nation by earning medals at the World Athletic Championships and Singapore Open 2022, respectively. Prime Minister also praised Gold medalist Suraj from the World Cadet Wrestling Championships.