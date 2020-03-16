The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi Urges People To Share Technology-driven Solutions To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

General News

As the number of COVID-19 cases grew sharply in India, PM Modi invited people to share 'technology-driven' solutions on Govt site, to fight the deadly pandemic

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

As the number of COVID-19 cases grew sharply in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited the people to share 'technology-driven' solutions to fight the deadly pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi encouraged people to share their innovative solutions on the official website of the Government of India. 

The 'COVID-19 Solution Challenge' is being hosted on the mygov.in website. The initiative encourages people to share tech-driven solutions to tackle Coronavirus that has infected 114 people in the country so far.

READ | PM Modi Shares Simple Steps To Fight Coronavirus, Lauds Citizens On Social Media

'COVID-19 Solution Challenge' to reward winners with a cash prize

To boost the inputs from people across the nation, the Central Government has said that it will 'suitably reward' the best solutions that will be adopted. The page invites people to participate in the COVID-19 Solution Challenge and win the chance to bag Rs 1 Lakh cash prize.  

"We are getting inputs from individuals and companies who have developed technologies and innovative solutions, Bioinformatics, datasets, Apps for diagnosis, etc that can be leveraged for strengthening the fight against Coronavirus," the page on the challenge read.

READ | Here's PM Modi's Proposed Partnership To Combat The Coronavirus Pandemic With SAARC

"In order to involve the community in the fight against the virus, we would want you to share your solutions to help fight Coronavirus. Submitted solutions will be evaluated for adoption and those selected will be suitably rewarded," it added.

On Sunday, PM Modi held a video conference with the leaders of SAARC member countries to exchange their views on ways and means to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister also announced setting up a common 'COVID-19 emergency fund' and pledged $10 million as India's contribution to it. Moreover, he said that India can share its Disease Surveillance software with the SAARC countries.

READ | PM Modi Announces 'COVID-19 Emergency Fund'; Pledges $10 Mn To Battle Pandemic In SAARC

READ | Amid Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi Shares Guidelines On Home Quarantine

(With inputs from ANI)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nagma praise PM Modi on SAARC leadership on coronavirus
CELEBS HAIL PM MODI ON SAARC MEET
Rahul
RAHUL GANDHI MISQUOTES HIMSELF
ED
ANIL AMBANI, NARESH GOYAL SUMMONED
Abhishek Singhvi
SINGHVI SLAMS BJP FOR EX-CJI NOD
IPL
FRANCHISES SUSPEND TRAINING CAMPS
Kejriwal
DELHI CM KEJRIWAL REVIEWS MEASURES