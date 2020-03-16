PM Modi Urges People To Share Technology-driven Solutions To Fight Coronavirus Outbreak

As the number of COVID-19 cases grew sharply in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday invited the people to share 'technology-driven' solutions to fight the deadly pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi encouraged people to share their innovative solutions on the official website of the Government of India.

I would urge them to share them on @mygovindia. These efforts can help many. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/qw79Kjtkv2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

The 'COVID-19 Solution Challenge' is being hosted on the mygov.in website. The initiative encourages people to share tech-driven solutions to tackle Coronavirus that has infected 114 people in the country so far.

'COVID-19 Solution Challenge' to reward winners with a cash prize

To boost the inputs from people across the nation, the Central Government has said that it will 'suitably reward' the best solutions that will be adopted. The page invites people to participate in the COVID-19 Solution Challenge and win the chance to bag Rs 1 Lakh cash prize.

"We are getting inputs from individuals and companies who have developed technologies and innovative solutions, Bioinformatics, datasets, Apps for diagnosis, etc that can be leveraged for strengthening the fight against Coronavirus," the page on the challenge read.

"In order to involve the community in the fight against the virus, we would want you to share your solutions to help fight Coronavirus. Submitted solutions will be evaluated for adoption and those selected will be suitably rewarded," it added.

On Sunday, PM Modi held a video conference with the leaders of SAARC member countries to exchange their views on ways and means to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister also announced setting up a common 'COVID-19 emergency fund' and pledged $10 million as India's contribution to it. Moreover, he said that India can share its Disease Surveillance software with the SAARC countries.

