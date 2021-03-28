PM Modi urges People To Take COVID Vaccine, Shares Mantra To Fight Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 75th edition of his monthly radio pragramme 'Mann Ki Baat', on 28th March, has urged people to take the COVID-19 vaccine doses. PM Modi added that last year (in March), everyone was wondering if the vaccine will be made or not. But, today India is running the largest vaccination drive across the globe.

PM Narendra Modi urges people to take COVID-19 vaccine

In his address, PM Modi said, "It's a matter of honour for everyone that today India is running the world's largest vaccination programme and several people above 100 years of age have taken the jab and the enthusiasm is visible in the elderly of the household regarding the vaccine." It's an appeal to all to take the vaccine. Do remember the mantra to fight corona- dawaayi bhi kadaayi bhi," he added.

PM Modi praises Corona Warriors for their selfless work

PM Modi said that the word "Janata Curfew" was first heard in the country in March, last year. It was an unprecedented show of discipline, and future generations will be proud of it. "From very early on, the people of India have put up a spirited fight against COVID-19," he added.

Modi added that the citizens of the nation applauded the Corona warriors and raised their enthusiasm by lighting lamps and ringing thali. It made them work with full dedication throughout the year during the pandemic. He noted, "People expressed gratitude and respect for the Corona Warriors by ringing Thaalis, applauding, lighting lamp and it touched their hearts. These Corona Warriors are the people who have worked tirelessly and selflessly to ensure the safety of every citizen of our country."

Apart from that, PM Modi also talked about "Naari Shakti (highlighting the achievements of Indian cricketer Mithali Raj, Light House Tourism, opportunities and benefits of Bee farming, conservation of nature, perseverance of languages (efforts to preserve Karbi language) and more on the occasion of the 75th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

(with inputs from ANI)

(Picture Credit: PTI)