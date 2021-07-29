PM Modi Urges Religious Leaders To Work With GOI To Spread Awareness On COVID-19 Vaccine

On July 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an interaction with representatives of religious and social organisations to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual meeting. PM Modi stated that the interaction was an example of society and government uniting to meet challenges posed by COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared, "Had an extensive interaction with representatives of religious and social organisations on how community efforts can strengthen the fight against COVID-19."

Had an extensive interaction with representatives of religious and social organisations on how community efforts can strengthen the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/83NdakgOzh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 28, 2021

'Ek Bharat- Eknishtha'

In a press release, lauding the projects undertaken by society and governmental organisations towards combating COVID-19 related challenges, PM Modi said that people came together overlooking the bounds of caste or religion.

"A shining example of ‘Ek Bharat-Eknishtha Prayas’. Across the country, Temples, Mosques, Churches and Gurudwaras doubled up as hospitals and isolation centres, while also helping the needy get food and medicines, he said.

Speaking about the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in the country, PM Modi reiterated the objective of vaccination drive ‘Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine’, which acts as a shield in the fight against coronavirus. He urged the religious community leaders to collaborate in the government's endeavours to help spread awareness about the need for immunisation and to eliminate rumours and speculations about being vaccinated.

"Especially in high vaccine hesitancy, to work in collaboration with the GOI was essential. This will go a long way in helping our health workers reach out to each and every citizen," PM Modi stated.

‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’

PM Modi urged the leaders present in the meeting to participate in the celebration of 75 years of independence. He asked them to ensure utmost participation in Azaadi ka Amrut Mahotsav, an occasion toward uniting different ends of the nation through Bharat Jodo Aandolan. This will showcase the true spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’.

The press release by PM's office extended their gratitude for organising the interaction and lauded his decisive leadership in the fight against COVID-19. They listed various projects undertaken by different religious and social organizations towards tackling the challenges subsequent to the pandemic. They affirmed support in spreading awareness and provided suggestions for preventing the potential third wave.