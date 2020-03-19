PM Modi Urges Senior Citizens To Stay Indoors For The Next Few Weeks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all senior citizens of India to stay indoors in wake of Coronavirus outbreak in the country. In his live address to the people, PM Modi suggested combined efforts to combat the deadly pandemic.

'I urge all the senior citizens of age 60 years and above, please do not step out of your houses for the next few weeks. I request all the family members to ensure that the elders stay indoors as much as possble,' PM Modi said.

मेरा एक और आग्रह है कि हमारे परिवार में जो भी सीनियर सिटिजन्स हों,

65 वर्ष की आयु के ऊपर के व्यक्ति हों,

वो आने वाले कुछ सप्ताह तक घर से बाहर न निकलें: PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 19, 2020

India has witnessed four deaths in the last few days as a result of COVID-19 virus, and all of them were senior citizens, with ages above 60 years. According to the Ministry of Health, senior citizens are more vulnerable to the disease due to low immunity. PM Modi has therefore advised all senior citizens to stay safe from the deadly virus.

70-year-old dies due to Coronavirus in Punjab

India recorded its fourth Coronavirus death on March 19 of a man from Punjab. On March 17, a 64-year-old COVID-19 patient passed away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital.

The 70-year-old, who became the recent victim to the virus had travel history and had recently returned from Germany to Delhi via Italy earlier this month. The septuagenarian, who had diabetes and hypertension, tested positive after he died at the Banga community health centre on Wednesday, Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Director Jagat Ram said. When contacted, district civil surgeon Rajinder Prasad Bhatia said the man had arrived from Germany via Italy on March 7.

