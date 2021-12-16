Emphasising on the importance of organic farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged all the state governments to come forward to make natural farming a mass movement in the country. PM Modi who was addressing the National Summit on Agriculture and Food Processing also interacted with the farmers present at the event. Urging the farmers to join the National Convention on natural farming, he said that it is an important day for the agriculture sector in India.

He further noted that about 8 crore farmers are connected through technology from every corner of the country and the way how agriculture has developed in the country since the independence. "Now our journey till the 100th year of independence is to adapt our agriculture according to the new requirements and challenges", he added.

The Prime Minister majorly pushed upon natural farming saying that farmers can treat everything in a natural manner starting from seed to soil which not only reduces the spending on fertilizers and pesticides but also requires less irrigation and is also capable of dealing with floods and droughts. Outlining the benefits of natural farming, PM Modi said that natural farming also allows the farmers to harvest as many crops as they want in a year. Apart from that, the stubble coming out from the farm products will be also of good use, he added.

Further referring to the Indian farmers, he said that the benefits of natural farming will belong to 80% of the farmers in the country as most of them spend a lot on chemical fertilizers. "Turning to natural farming can improve their condition to a great extent", he said.

Govt has taken several initiatives for increasing the income of the farmers: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the national conclave on natural farming also outlined the various initiatives taken by the central government for increasing and supporting the farmers. He said that various steps concerning seed supply, crops, market, and others have been taken up. Some of these steps include soil testing, providing hundreds of new seeds, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, MSP, a strong network of irrigation, Kisan Rail, and others.

Along with that, farmers are also being connected with alternative sources of income including animal husbandry, beekeeping, fisheries, solar energy, biofuel among others and the provision of road have been made for strengthening storage, cold chain, and food processing in the villages.

Image: Twitter/@NarendraModi